Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Sells 216 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,015.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,023.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $832.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $780.91. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,033.62. The company has a market capitalization of $967.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

