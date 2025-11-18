UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WBI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 348.5% during the second quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 902.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 46,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Baird R W cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $320.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $622.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.23. The stock has a market cap of $290.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.14%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.