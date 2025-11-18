Energy Services of America Co. $ESOA Shares Sold by Truffle Hound Capital LLC

Truffle Hound Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) by 69.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,959 shares during the quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Services of America were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Trading Down 3.0%

ESOA stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. Energy Services of America Co. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Energy Services of America Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Energy Services of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESOA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Energy Services of America in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Energy Services of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Featured Stories

