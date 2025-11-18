Truffle Hound Capital LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Townsquare Media, Inc. $TSQ

Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 23.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Townsquare Media from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Insider Activity at Townsquare Media

In related news, Director Stephen A. Kaplan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 208,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,636.56. The trade was a 5.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Townsquare Media Trading Down 3.9%

TSQ stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $81.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a net margin of 7.93%.The company had revenue of $106.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.96 million. Townsquare Media has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Townsquare Media Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 26th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.67%.

Townsquare Media Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

