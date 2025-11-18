Truffle Hound Capital LLC Sells 26,298 Shares of First Capital, Inc. $FCAP

Truffle Hound Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,702 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 26,298 shares during the period. Truffle Hound Capital LLC owned 0.71% of First Capital worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCAP. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in First Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Capital in the second quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Capital during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in First Capital by 3,288.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Capital during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Capital in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

First Capital Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $150.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.68. First Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $53.85.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Capital news, Director Kathy Ernstberger purchased 972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.10 per share, with a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,808.90. This trade represents a 38.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Capital Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

