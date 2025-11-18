Truffle Hound Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. $INFU

Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC owned about 0.88% of InfuSystem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in InfuSystem during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the first quarter worth $182,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the first quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 13.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,877 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on InfuSystem in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InfuSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other news, Director Scott Shuda sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,621.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,980. This represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE INFU opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $189.53 million, a P/E ratio of 155.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

