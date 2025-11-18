Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 889 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $326.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $339.06. The company has a market capitalization of $544.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

