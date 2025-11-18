AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.6% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $234.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $413.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.32.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 524.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Erste Group Bank cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up previously from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.14.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

