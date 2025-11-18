Semus Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $300.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.55. The stock has a market cap of $316.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $316.67.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.