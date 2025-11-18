Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Stake Lifted by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 6.2% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $58,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BND stock opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $73.55. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.