Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Holdings Reduced by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,669 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 2.6% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,856,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,480,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,304 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,218,000 after buying an additional 849,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after buying an additional 3,814,610 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.31.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $408.92 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 272.61, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $430.92 and its 200 day moving average is $362.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

