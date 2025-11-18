Purus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Purus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.2% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200,850 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $425,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,785 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.49.

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 264,118 shares of company stock worth $44,448,619 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $240.52 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.83 and a 200 day moving average of $165.66. The firm has a market cap of $391.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

