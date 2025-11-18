Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Arete Research set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.64.

EA stock opened at $200.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $203.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.46.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,476. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,916.15. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,200 shares of company stock worth $7,149,882. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

