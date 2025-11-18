United Advisor Group LLC Purchases 47,944 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of United Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 185.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3%

VEA opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.02.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

