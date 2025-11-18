United Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 94.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,315 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $785,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 20,893 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 108,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

