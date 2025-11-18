Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 220,687 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 57.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 604,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,687 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $59,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XMHQ. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,231,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 43,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $511,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $99.25 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $80.60 and a 52 week high of $109.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.41.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

