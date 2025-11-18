Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $51,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9%

NYSEARCA VB opened at $245.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.96 and a 200-day moving average of $244.34. The firm has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

