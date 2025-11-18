Patient Square Capital LP Sells 129,140 Shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $EYPT

Patient Square Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,352,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,140 shares during the quarter. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals makes up 4.6% of Patient Square Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Patient Square Capital LP’s holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EYPT. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 127.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 73,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 41,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,834,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,782,000 after buying an additional 31,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.5%

EYPT opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 337.93% and a negative return on equity of 63.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EYPT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $28.00 price target on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

