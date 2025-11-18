Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 501,732 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,173,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,732 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $99,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,162,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,231,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,583 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,733,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,319,000 after purchasing an additional 177,177 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,668,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,347,000 after purchasing an additional 571,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,636,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,678,000 after purchasing an additional 258,955 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $46.86. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

