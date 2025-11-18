Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,020 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1,596.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.1% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $154.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.84%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

