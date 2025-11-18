Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 97.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $367.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $372.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.64.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total transaction of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. This represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $246.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $164.01 and a one year high of $366.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.18 and a 200 day moving average of $301.92.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

