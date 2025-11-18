JW Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

JW Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch comprises about 0.8% of JW Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 100.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $131,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,248. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $139,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,261.20. This represents a 18.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,964 shares of company stock worth $759,233. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of ANF stock opened at $69.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.44. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $164.80.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.56.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

