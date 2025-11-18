Truffle Hound Capital LLC Sells 560,555 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. $LTRX

Truffle Hound Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 560,555 shares during the quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC’s holdings in Lantronix were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lantronix during the first quarter worth $3,486,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 23.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Insider Activity at Lantronix

In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 12,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $60,287.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.23 million, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 9.25%.The firm had revenue of $29.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. Lantronix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LTRX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lantronix from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lantronix

About Lantronix

(Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.