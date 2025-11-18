Douglas Elliman Inc. $DOUG Shares Sold by Truffle Hound Capital LLC

Truffle Hound Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Douglas Elliman accounts for approximately 1.2% of Truffle Hound Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Truffle Hound Capital LLC’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Cherokee Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 59.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Douglas Elliman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NYSE DOUG opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $272.78 million during the quarter. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

