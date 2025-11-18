Truffle Hound Capital LLC Buys 64,524 Shares of AMREP Corporation $AXR

Truffle Hound Capital LLC increased its stake in AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR – Free Report) by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,524 shares during the quarter. AMREP comprises about 0.6% of Truffle Hound Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Truffle Hound Capital LLC’s holdings in AMREP were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in AMREP during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in shares of AMREP by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 524,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 22,990 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AMREP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 129,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in AMREP by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in AMREP by 42.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AMREP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AMREP in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMREP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMREP has an average rating of “Hold”.

AMREP Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE AXR opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. AMREP Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51. The company has a market cap of $107.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.31.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter.

About AMREP

(Free Report)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.