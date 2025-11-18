Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in TXO Partners LP $TXO

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the quarter. TXO Partners comprises 3.4% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TXO Partners were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXO. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in TXO Partners by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 783,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after buying an additional 62,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth $13,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TXO. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on TXO Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TXO Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TXO Partners from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TXO Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TXO Partners from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TXO Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

TXO Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TXO opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. TXO Partners LP has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $728.57 million, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.08.

TXO Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 350.00%.

TXO Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.