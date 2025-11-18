MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,596 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $25,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Adobe by 350.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $325.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.03 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

