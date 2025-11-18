MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 12,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $285.60 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $294.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.03.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $168,036.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,750.96. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total transaction of $269,342.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,584.61. The trade was a 6.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 222,396 shares of company stock worth $54,151,037 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

