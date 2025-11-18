MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $605,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Prologis by 4.4% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,741,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,797,449,000 after acquiring an additional 401,922 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 0.7%

Prologis stock opened at $123.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $127.50.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 117.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $3,013,665. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.