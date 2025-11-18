Truffle Hound Capital LLC Sells 80,000 Shares of CF Bankshares Inc. $CFBK

Truffle Hound Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Bankshares were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 108.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 44,963 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CFBK opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.49. CF Bankshares Inc. has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $29.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CF Bankshares Announces Dividend

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.48). CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 14.20%.The business had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell sold 10,833 shares of CF Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $276,241.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 290,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,398,085.50. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded CF Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research cut shares of CF Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CF Bankshares from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

CF Bankshares Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

