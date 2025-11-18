MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 8,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 148.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 7,825.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 49.1% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 11,533.3% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPC. UBS Group boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $126.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Genuine Parts Company has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $143.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.07.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.04). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 3.36%.The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-7.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.91%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $732,450.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,589.44. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

