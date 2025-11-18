MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,068 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,760 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 95.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 52,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,505 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Chancellor Financial Group WB LP boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the first quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP now owns 8,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE DIS opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $190.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

