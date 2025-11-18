MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF $ESGE

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. Motco increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 113,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGE opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $45.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.66.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

