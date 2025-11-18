M Wealth Management LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

M Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. M Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

