PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 461 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 13.7% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,613 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9%

IVV stock opened at $668.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $671.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $636.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $693.07. The company has a market capitalization of $702.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

