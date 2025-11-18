MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 249 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 12.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,129,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,904,000 after acquiring an additional 122,423 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,964,000 after purchasing an additional 921,523 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 888,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 740,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,290,000 after purchasing an additional 335,634 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 18.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,161,000 after buying an additional 106,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.96.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $482.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $288.63 and a 12-month high of $526.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $495.21 and a 200 day moving average of $432.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The company had revenue of $342.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.