GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Sold by Clean Energy Transition LLP

Clean Energy Transition LLP decreased its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,151 shares during the period. GE Vernova comprises about 1.4% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clean Energy Transition LLP’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $16,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,664,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,051,258,000 after buying an additional 271,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,108,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,404,000 after acquiring an additional 129,315 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,513,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 21.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,984,000 after purchasing an additional 367,150 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in GE Vernova by 50.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,703,000 after purchasing an additional 684,794 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $576.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $600.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $559.92. The stock has a market cap of $156.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.25 and a 12 month high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $715.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $706.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.