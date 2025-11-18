Idaho Strategic Resources FY2025 EPS Decreased by Roth Capital

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Idaho Strategic Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 17th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Idaho Strategic Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Idaho Strategic Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

IDR opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.55. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.25 million, a PE ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Idaho Strategic Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:IDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 27.82%.The firm had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after buying an additional 69,639 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,711,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 159,850 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $5,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Idaho Strategic Resources news, VP Robert John Morgan sold 7,143 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $218,004.36. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 33,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,453.92. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Swallow sold 87,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $2,651,215.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 695,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,089,031.18. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

