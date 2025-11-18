FY2025 Earnings Estimate for MDA Space Issued By Desjardins

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MDA Space in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 16th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.46. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MDA Space’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for MDA Space’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

MDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$48.00 target price on MDA Space and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of MDA Space to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on MDA Space from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.89.

Shares of MDA opened at C$21.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.83. MDA Space has a 1 year low of C$19.96 and a 1 year high of C$48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of -0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at MDA Space

In related news, Director Brendan Paddick sold 45,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.02, for a total transaction of C$2,143,929.60. Following the sale, the director owned 1,136,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$53,426,772.65. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Guillaume Lavoie purchased 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,370.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,562 shares in the company, valued at C$154,697.42. The trade was a 36.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDA Space Company Profile

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.

