What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for PFG FY2025 Earnings?

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $8.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.20. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.26 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PFG. Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.90.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $81.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.82. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $90.31. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $160,470.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 81,421 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,041.84. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,345,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,018,000 after buying an additional 97,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,370,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,991 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,376,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,970,000 after acquiring an additional 636,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,098,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

