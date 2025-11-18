Brown & Brown FY2025 EPS Forecast Raised by Zacks Research

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a research note issued on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.14. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Brown & Brown from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.08.

BRO opened at $80.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.61. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $76.17 and a 1 year high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 18.23%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 760,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,360,000 after acquiring an additional 178,082 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 737.8% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 99,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

