Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of VNO FY2025 Earnings

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a research note issued on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Vornado Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $453.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNO. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average is $38.78. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Haim Chera sold 30,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,189,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 68,324 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 357,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 49,286 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,841,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.