Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Stantec Q4 Earnings

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 16th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2026 earnings at $5.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Stantec from C$162.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$176.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$153.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$162.91.

TSE:STN opened at C$139.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$153.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$148.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$107.23 and a 1-year high of C$160.05.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.53 EPS for the quarter. Stantec had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of C($435.10) million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 20.87%.

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

