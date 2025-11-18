Cascades Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, December 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th.

Cascades Trading Up 1.0%

Cascades stock opened at C$12.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.37. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$8.30 and a 12 month high of C$13.42. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter. Cascades had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.2959309 EPS for the current year.

In other Cascades news, insider Jï¿½Rï¿½Me Porlier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.49, for a total value of C$49,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$305,592.83. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Cascades Inc, along with its subsidiaries, produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. The company is organized into four main business segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes packaging products), and Tissue Papers.

