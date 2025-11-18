Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.44

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4371 per share on Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.67.

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

