Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.44

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4371 per share on Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.67.
About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
