Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a 12.5% increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Medical Properties Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Medical Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 188.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.42. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 155.20%.The firm had revenue of $237.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.40.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

