Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0192 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $20.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $899.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 89.90% and a return on equity of 9,737.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

