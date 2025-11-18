Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBTGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0192 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $20.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $899.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 89.90% and a return on equity of 9,737.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

