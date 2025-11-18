Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, December 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th.

Wheaton Precious Metals has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $102.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.64. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $55.47 and a 52-week high of $114.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

