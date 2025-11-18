Q4 Earnings Estimate for Stantec Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a report released on Sunday, November 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.39. Stantec has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $114.51.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Stantec had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Stantec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.784-3.880 EPS.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stantec by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Stantec by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Stantec by 423.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.