Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1223 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is a 3.1% increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE DFP opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 499.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

